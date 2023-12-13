Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,122 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 2.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.72% of Vaxcyte worth $80,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCVX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,736. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.