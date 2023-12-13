Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347,575 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 144,908 shares of company stock worth $25,576,570. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

MDGL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.74. 57,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

