Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 105,227 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,227 shares during the quarter. Nuvalent accounts for 2.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.86% of Nuvalent worth $92,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.61. 61,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $95,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $95,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,433 in the last three months. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

