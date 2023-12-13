Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 1,160,725 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,725 shares during the period. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $105,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 840,940 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,544,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,433,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMLX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 89,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $979.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

