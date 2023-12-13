Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 4,208,334 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208,334 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERU. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Veru by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veru by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Veru by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Veru by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Veru Price Performance

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.12. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Veru Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for metastatic breast cancer and for viral acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.