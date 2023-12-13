Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 53,031 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,031 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Prothena worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTA stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. 179,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $261,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $261,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,000. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

