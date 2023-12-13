Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 billion-$61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.1 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

