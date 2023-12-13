PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,327 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of PG&E worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $259,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,234,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

