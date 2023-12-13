PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Increased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,368,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 112,327 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $2,687,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PG&E by 14.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,951,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,022 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 1,488,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,236,104. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

