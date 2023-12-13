Philcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,649.30 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $1,649.30 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

