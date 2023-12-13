Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.43.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

