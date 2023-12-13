Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.