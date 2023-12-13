Piper Sandler Boosts Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $14.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.98. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.