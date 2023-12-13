Pollux Coin (POX) One Day Volume Hits $133,811.67

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $18.32 million and approximately $133,811.67 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.38038866 USD and is up 8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $142,123.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars.

