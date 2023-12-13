Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after acquiring an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

