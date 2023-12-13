Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $220.21 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,892 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

