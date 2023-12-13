Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.
Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE CMI opened at $234.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Nike just flashed a strong buy ahead of earnings
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Construction activity suddenly booming, 3 stocks you can’t miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.