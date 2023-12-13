Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

