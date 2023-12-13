Principal Street Partners LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.47.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MAA
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Nike just flashed a strong buy ahead of earnings
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.