Principal Street Partners LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.