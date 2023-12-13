Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
