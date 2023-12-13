Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.