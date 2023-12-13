Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

