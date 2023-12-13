Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 34 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $585.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.98.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

