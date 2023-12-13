ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 250,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,151. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

