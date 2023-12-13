ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 739 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. 239,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

