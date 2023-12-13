ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,680,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.84. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $400.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

