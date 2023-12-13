ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. 1,351,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

