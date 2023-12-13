ProVise Management Group LLC Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,845. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

