ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.57. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

