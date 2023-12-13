ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Medtronic by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 208,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 611,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

