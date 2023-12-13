ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $2,586,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 148,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

