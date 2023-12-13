ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 153,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

