ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $44,963,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Booking by 38.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,402.38. 47,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,028.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,957.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,417.20.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

