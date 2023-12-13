ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 67.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,330. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

