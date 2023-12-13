ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,441 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 421,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,662. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

