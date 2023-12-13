ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 516,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 252,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 285,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,201 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. 38,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,384. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

