ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

McKesson stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.51. 72,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,574. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.31. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

