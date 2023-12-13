ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,155. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

