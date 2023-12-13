ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,141 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.69. 37,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,976. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

