PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Insider Sells $1,554,037.50 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PVH Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

