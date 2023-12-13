Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

CZR stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $3,692,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

