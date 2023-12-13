Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Issued By William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,080.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.10.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
