Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.2 %

BOH opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

