Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.65 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00007455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $323.57 million and approximately $55.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,191.14 or 0.05288154 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00096585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00026888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

