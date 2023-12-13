QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Down 89.4% in November

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of QuantaSing Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSG

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 589,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. QuantaSing Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $28.99.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantaSing Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.