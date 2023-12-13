R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

RCM stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

