Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NYSE:RDN opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 296,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 204,459 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Radian Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Radian Group by 5,573.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

