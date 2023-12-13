Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Rapid7 makes up about 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after buying an additional 478,254 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.77. 60,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.