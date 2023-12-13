Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.