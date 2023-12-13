RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 16,188.7% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 24.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 6.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 534,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,558. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

