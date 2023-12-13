RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 16,188.7% from the November 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 24.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RDHL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 534,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,558. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.