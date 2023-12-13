Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Raised by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $863.76 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $814.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.